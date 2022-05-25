May 25, 2022, 7:53 PM
Iran FM elaborates on Iran's agenda at Davos 2022

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that during his visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend the 2022 World Economic Forum, he would describe Iran’s viewpoints and economic opportunities.

The foreign minister left Tehran for Switzerland earlier today.

Speaking upon arrival in Zurich, he said that 40 percent of the Iranian government’s foreign policy are focused on economic and trade areas.

He also said that he is scheduled to have a number of bilateral meetings in his Switzerland visit today which he said will help the expansion of relations between Iran and different world countries.    

He is also planned to take part in dialogue-based plans which are focused on security, international and economic issues.

