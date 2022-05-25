COVID-19 kills 5 Iranians over past 24 hours

Seven Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,293, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

293 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 46 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,039,342 patients out of a total of 7,230,882 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 626 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,509,636 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,810,690 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,476,632 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

