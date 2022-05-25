Russia can meet needs relying on Iranian goods: Russian deputy PM

It would be possible by reducing imports’ restrictions and establishing relations based on currencies in both countries, Novak said at Russia-Iran joint trade meeting on Wednesday.

Pressures put on Russia by unfriendly countries increase the need to develop Moscow-Tehran ties, Novak added.

He went on to say that his country is after presenting a transparent and real image for bilateral relations.

Russia is interested in deepening cooperation with Iran, he underlined.

As Novak stressed, good opportunity was created last year for fostering bilateral trade exchange as the two countries witnessed an 81-percent growth in their trade volume.

Referring to Russia’s willingness to complete North-South Transport Corridor, the official said his country wants to develop the corridor, have access to Persian Gulf littoral region, and do more activities in that region.

North–South Transport Corridor is a sea, rail, and road route expected to facilitate and boost exchange of goods between Iran, India, Russia, Europe, and the Central Asian states.

In a related development, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture Massoud Khansari said at the joint trade meeting that Iran’s chambers of commerce are fully ready to cooperate in all areas with Russia’s private sectors.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish