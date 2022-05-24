Raisi: Iran-Oman ties beyond good neighborly ties

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Oman National TV and in response to a question on his evaluation of that visit and meeting with the Sultan of Oman, President Raisi said that he was glad of having the success of visiting Oman and talking to the esteemed Sultan of that country.

He expressed hope that the meetings and negotiations held during that visit will lead to deepening and strengthening bilateral ties, arguing that in his meeting with His Excellency Sultan Haitham bin Tariq the ways for broadening bilateral ties were sought while emphasizing that the current level of relations, too, are good, but keeping in mind both sides’ will and the existing potentials, they are insufficient.

President Raisi added that Iran and Oman are interested in broadening cooperation in commercial, economic, energy, and especially gas, and health tourism fields.

Mutual trust, greatest capital of Iran and Oman

In response to a question on signing a series of agreements in that visit, so which horizons the president predicts in bilateral ties, President Raisi said that the greatest asset of Iran and Oman in their bilateral ties is their mutual trust. He said that the best path for broadening and deepening relations is that the entire cooperation will take shape amid mutual trust.

He referred to the meeting between the Iranian and Omani merchants in which certain issues related to facilitating trade and problem resolving were discussed, and said that the outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish the Iran Trade House in Oman as soon as possible and its activation.

Iran and Oman have broad potentials for broadening interactions, cooperation

President Raisi stressed that there are numerous capacities for diversifying and broadening the bilateral interactions and cooperation, arguing that there are ignored potentials that can secure both countries’ national interests.

He expressed delight that the new Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, too, strongly pursues the path of stringing and deepening ties to a level that is prestigious for both countries.

Path open for regional dialogues

In response to a question on Iran’s plans for broadening strategic partnership with Oman and further activation of the political and diplomatic efforts aimed at boosting regional stability and security, President Raisi said that a seriously shared point in Iran and Oman policies is agreement that the regional crises need to be resolved through dialogue.

Foreigners should not determine region’s faith

President Raisi also said that another shared idea of Iran and Oman was that "we are both opposed to foreign intervention in the region", and this is a step forth in problem resolving in the region. So we emphasized that the foreigners must not interfere in fate making of the region, as their intervention leads to creation of bigger problems.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish