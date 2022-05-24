Pakistan Air Force: Tehran-Islamabad always side-by-side in hard times

The Public Relations of Pakistan Air Force said that the fire extinguishing operations in Solomon Mountain of Baluchistan province proceeded in cooperation with the IRGC Fire Extinguisher Ilushin plane.

The communique adds that Iran’s Ilushin-76 plane is one of the largest fire extinguisher planes in the world and it landed in Rawalpindi’s Nowruz Khan Military Airport and flew to the Solomon Mountain in collaboration with Pakistan Airport in Baluchestan province.

The communique says that the Iranian plane’s contribution to fire extinguishing was quit noteworthy, adding that Iran-Pakistan relations are quite intimate and the two neighbors are ready to assist each other at times of natural disasters.

The Pakistani Air Force officials and Iran Embassy’s Deputy Ambassador Mohammad Sorkhabi, as well as Military Attaché General Mostafa Qanbarpur attended the landing airport at the time of landing of the Iranian fire extinguisher plane last night.

