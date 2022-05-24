Bagheri Kani: Regional, int’l peace and stability not one-way road

The 3rd round of Iran’s diplomatic talks with Italy was held here on Tuesday headed by Ali Bagheri, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Secretary General of Italian Foreign Ministry Ettore Francesco Sequi.

Bagheri Kani in the meeting referred to the economic cooperation and amicable bilateral ties, arguing that the pathology of Iran-EU relations during the past few decades proves the necessity of Europe’s greater efforts aimed at improvement of relations back to an acceptable, sustainable level.

He added that there are important factors in Iran and Europe that necessitate sustainable and reliable relations, but there are external factors, especially beyond the Atlantic Ocean that keep on promoting instable and shattered relations, which is why the strengthening of relations is in a way the mortgage of immunizing them against the external destructive factors.

The political deputy foreign minister added that the international conditions, and especially the great threats against the energy and food security, is in need of continuous interactions and moving towards sustainable Iran-EU cooperation.

He emphasized that there is no doubt about the necessity of joint efforts aimed at campaign against terrorism, but Iran and the EU have different viewpoints about the issue, as well as the different regional and international issues, and this is a reality.

Bagheri Kani said that all the same the differences of opinion and viewpoints can turn into an issue at the service of improvement of mutual understanding and cooperation, and this is also a reality.

He said that there are joint paths for consultations and cooperation on regional issues, asking for practical moves aimed at establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen.

The Iranian diplomat said that the most important historical lesson of the western countries and NATO presence in Afghanistan during the past 20 years is that the regional stability and world peace cannot be achieved through unilateralism and militarism.

The Secretary General of Italian Foreign Ministry Ettore Francesco Sequi, for his part, expressed delight for being in Tehran.

He said that the move is a sign of Rome’s interest in broadening cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that ignoring the factors contributing to commercial and economic cooperation are not in line with the national interests of the two countries.

The Italian diplomat welcomed Iran’s proposal for broader consultations in various fields, stressing that Italy, too, favors continuous talks with Iran.

He also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s humanitarian moves, including in hosting the refugees from Afghanistan and expressed hope for stronger shared efforts aimed at restoration of stability and security in that country.

