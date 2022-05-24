Iran, Russia to hold joint energy meeting

Iran and Russia have very high capacities in terms of oil and gas reserves and geopolitical positions, and they can create new perspectives in international economics and the energy sector.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak will visit Tehran and attend a joint meeting between Iran and Russia, according to Sputnik News Agency of Russia (Rossiya Segodnya).

Both Iran and Russia are energy-driven and their economies have expanded on the basis of exporting this commodity.

Earlier in a visit to Russia, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said that Iran had prepared a joint comprehensive program and had delivered it to the Russian companies and they had shown interest.

He pointed out that Iran and Russia are both targeted by sanctions and he has as the newly-appointed head of the Iran-Russia joint economic commission informed the Russian side that the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Raisi’s administration, and the oil ministry are determined to have strong, constant relations with Russia.

Iran and Russia had identical viewpoints and similar decisions in the OPEC Plus, the minister noted.

Owji also wrote in a tweet after the meetings that Iran and Russia are two important players in global energy and have many areas for cooperation.

