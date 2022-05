Iran to host 2 int’l beach volleyball events

The Asian Volleyball Confederation agreed with Iran to host two major beach volleyball events in 2022.

Iran's Volleyball Federation will host the 2022 Asian Men's Beach Volleyball Championship and the Asian Men's Master Beach Volleyball Tournament.

The Asian Men's Master Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held from November 7 to November 11 in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The 2022 Asian Men's Beach Volleyball Championship will also be followed from November 14 to November 18 in Bandar Abbas.

