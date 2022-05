Rezaei told IRNA on Tuesday that 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship will begin on August 15, 2022, and ends on August 22, 2022.

He added that 11 teams from Asia, namely such as Iran, Qatar, Japan, India, Kuwait, South Korea, China, Iraq, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Kazakhstan, will participate in these competitions.

He also mentioned that Australia and Sri Lanka have canceled their participation in these competitions.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish