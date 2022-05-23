Joint statement hails Iranian president’s visit to Oman

The statement said that Raisi’s visit was aimed at enhancing sustainable bilateral relations and mutual respect between the authorities and people of the two countries, which are firm thanks to religious principles as well as good neighborliness.

According to the statement, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq hailed the Iranian president and his administration over the adoption of constructive, active and all-out interaction with all countries, especially neighboring nations.

The Omani Sultan said that such a stance helps promote constructive and positive relations, based on mutual respect, cooperation as well as neighborliness, to boost common economic, trade, and cultural interests and enhance regional security and stability.

The statement added that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, during their official meeting, evaluated grounds for cooperation especially on trade and joint ventures in all fields that safeguard the interests of the two countries.

The two officials expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation between their countries, made decisions on further expansion of that cooperation, and stressed the need for regular meetings by the joint commissions assigned by the two sides, the statement said.

Also, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Raisi stressed the positive and constructive role the private sectors play in boosting trade exchanges between the two countries.

In addition, they welcomed the signing of memoranda of understanding on investment, sports, agriculture, fisheries, sea transportation, as well as oil and gas, among other things.

According to the statement, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Raisi also discussed regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over political negotiations at all levels between the two countries.

They stressed the need for enhanced efforts to promote security in the region and the world as well as the importance of negotiations between the two sides to achieve that goal.

President Raisi was in Oman on Monday for a daylong visit that marked his fifth foreign trip since he took office in August 2021.

Raisi thanked the Omani government and people for their hospitality and invited Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to visit Iran, which was welcomed by the Omani Sultan.

