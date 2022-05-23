Iran calls for recognizing UN member states’ right to manage their conventional weapons

The Iranian envoy was speaking on Monday during the first substantive session of the UN Open-Ended Working Group (OEWG) on Conventional Ammunition.

The four-day session began on May 23 and is attended by Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

The OEWG was established following resolution 76/233 adopted by the General Assembly on December 24, 2021.

The Iranian envoy, elaborated on his country’s views, saying that the report by the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) should be supplemented by a thorough examination of all potential threats to the safety and security of conventional ammunition.

“UCMs and their detrimental influence on access to essential technologies are prime examples in this respect,” he added.

Takht Ravanchi also said: “Last but not the least, the decision-making by consensus should be preserved and respected in this process. Since the GGE Report was used as a basis to adopt Resolution 76/233 establishing this OEWG without giving member states enough time to reflect and submit their views on the report, using a consensus approach in this OEWG will strengthen the credibility and viability of the final outcome.”

Furthermore, he added, we believe that non-consensual issues, such as establishing synergy with instruments that are not universally accepted, should be avoided.

According to the UN website, the first substantive session of the OEWG on Conventional Ammunition focuses on substantive agenda items 4 "General exchange of views" and 5 - "Elaboration of a new global framework that will address existing gaps in through-life ammunition management.”

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish