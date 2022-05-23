Iran, South Africa call for executing joint economic projects

Safari met and held talks with Candith Mashego-Dlamini in Tehran on Monday, on the sidelines of her visit to the Iranian capital to take part in the 10th political advisory committee between South Africa and Iran.

The two sides emphasized the importance of relations between the two states.

Safari discussed ways to further expand joint trade and economic ties with South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Referring to the 15th meeting of the joint commission between the two states in Pretoria in October, the two sides agreed to discuss the problems related to the implementation of joint economic projects.

They also stressed the need for more contact between private sector businessmen and government departments.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian received Candith Mashego-Dlamini on Sunday in Tehran.

Amirabdollahian referred to the historical and friendly ties between the two countries, saying that the Islamic Republic has no limits concerning relations with South Africa, adding that in particular, the new administration is seeking to develop relations with countries of the African continent.

Underlining that the Iranian authorities attach special importance to relations with South Africa, the top diplomat said that the two countries enjoy very good capacities to increase cooperation and that the 15th joint commission in Pretoria this year is of great significance.

Amirabdollahian also expressed gratitude to South Africa for its stances on West Asia, especially its support for Palestinians' resistance.

