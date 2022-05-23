Iran, South Africa international role making no threat to any independent country: Bagheri Kani

Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his South African counterpart Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

He said that relations between Tehran and Pretoria should not be restricted to providing the short-term needs of the two countries.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and South Africa should be long-term and extra-territorial, Bagheri Kani said.

Expansion of cooperation between Iran and South Africa is a necessity for countering unilateralism and promotion of multilateralism.

The South African deputy foreign minister, for her part, underlined the need for further expansion of the level of the economic, political, and international cooperation between the two countries, and said that South African officials would make efforts to further pave the way for Iran’s economic and trade relations with African countries.

