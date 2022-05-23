May 23, 2022, 7:29 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84764662
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, South Africa international role making no threat to any independent country: Bagheri Kani

Iran, South Africa international role making no threat to any independent country: Bagheri Kani

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said on Monday that the international role making of Iran and South Africa is no threat to the interests of any independent country.

Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his South African counterpart Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

He said that relations between Tehran and Pretoria should not be restricted to providing the short-term needs of the two countries.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and South Africa should be long-term and extra-territorial, Bagheri Kani said.  

Expansion of cooperation between Iran and South Africa is a necessity for countering unilateralism and promotion of multilateralism.

The South African deputy foreign minister, for her part, underlined the need for further expansion of the level of the economic, political, and international cooperation between the two countries, and said that South African officials would make efforts to further pave the way for Iran’s economic and trade relations with African countries.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha