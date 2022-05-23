Iran says ready to promote cooperation with Bulgaria

Speaking during a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova, Bagheri Kani called for joint efforts to remove the obstacles hindering the expansion of ties between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed the regional and international developments and urged the need for negotiations and sharing experiences in different areas, including the problems arising from the acceptance of immigrants and refugees.

In the meantime, the Bulgarian side referred to 125 years of relations between Iran and Bulgaria, and said that his country's membership in the European Union will expedite further cooperation between the two countries.

Petrova also said that holding the 20th Iran-Bulgaria Joint Economic Commission which is scheduled to be held in the second half of the year is of special significance.

