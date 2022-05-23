Iran, Oman sign memorandum of understanding

Fatemi-Amin met and held talks with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef in Muscat on Monday.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on the comprehensive development of trade cooperation between the two states.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Oman on Monday for a one-day visit to meet the Omani sultan and senior officials to expand relations.

Raisi will be accorded official reception shortly in Al-Alam Palace where he is expected to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said.

The President will also have meetings with Oman's prime minister and foreign minister, Iranians residing in Oman, and Omani businesses.

The presidential visit is aimed at improving bilateral ties with Oman on such areas as trade, transportation, energy, tourism, and health tourism.

Addressing reporters at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on Monday morning, Raisi noted that the visit is being paid at an official invitation by the Omani Sultan.

"Trade exchanges between the two countries of Oman and Iran will improve definitely," Raisi underscored.

He also stated, "Our political and economic relations with the friendly, brotherly and neighboring country of Oman is good, but this level of ties is not acceptable for none of these two states."

"For this reason, both countries are determined to upgrade the level of political and economic ties," the Iranian president noted, adding that bilateral relationship can develop.

Expansion of mutual cooperation as well as regional ties will be discussed on the trip, he said, noting that both sides will hold talks on collaborating in regional developments.

"We can determine more relationship (field of cooperation) in transportation, energy, and tourism in particular in health tourism," Raisi added.

Different administrative bodies will coordinate in signing memoranda of understandings (MOUs) during the visit, he mentioned, noting that implementation of the MOUs will be followed up as well.

"The trip to Oman is being carried out in line with development of neighborhood policy and the visit is of great importance in the eyes of us," he argued.

The president went on to say that expansion and development of relationship between Oman and Iran is the most important point in the visit, emphasizing that regional collaborations and negotiations can help bolster security, and that the presence of foreign forces would threaten regional security.

Pointing to common stances of Oman and Iran on different issues, he expressed hope for enhancement of ties and good neighborliness.

President Raisi made the above remarks prior to leaving Tehran for Muscat, Oman's capital, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

President Raisi's trip to Muscat is considered the first visit by an Iranian president since the appointment of new Sultan in Oman, as well as his fifth foreign tour during his nine months in office.

The Iranian president has been officially invited by Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

Holding an official meeting in Al Elm Palace, discussing with the Omani Sultan, signing some documents, and holding talks with Iranian expatriates and Omani merchants are among President Raisi's plans in the one-day trip to the littoral state of the Persian Gulf.

An Iranian delegation of 50 tradesmen and economic operators traveled to Oman last week in order to pave the ground for development of economic and trade ties between the two friendly countries.

Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi announced that Oman and Iran are going to sign a transportation agreement in order to establish a joint shipping line and tourist flights between the two countries.

Iranian Lawmaker Hossein Noushabadi emphasized that President Raisi's visit to Oman can play an important role in developing relations and expanding ties between Iran and ​​Oman.

