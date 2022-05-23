Moderate quake shakes southeast Iran

According to the Seismological Center affiliated to Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake occurred at 12:06 hours local time (07:36 GMT.)

The tremor was epicentered in an area located at 28.92 degrees latitude and 59.99 degrees longitude at a depth of 16 km.

Reportedly, minor tremor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit that area again eight minutes later.

Some groups and teams have been dispatched to the scene to estimate the possible damages caused by the quake, according to provincial officials.

