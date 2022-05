Raisi will be accorded official reception shortly in Al-Alam Palace where he is expected to meet with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said.

The President will also have meetings with Oman’s prime minister and foreign minister, Iranians residing in Oman, and Omani businesses.

The presidential visit is aimed at improving bilateral ties with Oman on such areas as trade, transportation, energy, tourism, and health tourism.

