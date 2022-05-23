Iran Navy planning to manufacture heavy cruisers

To do so, the Navy pays special attention to capabilities of the elite and the knowledge-based companies as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has underlined the importance of the issue, the commander said at a meeting held in Tehran this morning on reviewing naval forces' missions.

During his televised speech to the nation on the occasion of Nowruz and the advent of new Iranian year, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has named the new year as “Production: knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

As the Navy commander noted, the 1979 Islamic Revolution has left various threats behind and gained valuable experiences from them; and today, the naval forces have access to any points in the international waters.

Elaborating on the Navy measures in the Makran coastal region in southeast of the country in sea of Oman, the commander said the naval forces have made development in that region.

Makran is a coastal region which starts from Iranian strategic port of Chabahar and reaches Jask in southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan near the Strait of Hormuz.

The commander stated that the presence of the Iranian flotilla in the free waters on security missions shows power and strength of the Navy of the Islamic Republic.

He had earlier commented that provision of Iran’s economic security in the seas is the most important mission of the naval forces, and that Iran is the sole regional country which carries out such a big mission independently in the sanction conditions.

