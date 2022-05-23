Iran President leaves for Oman

President Rais's visit to Muscat is in continuation of following up policy on promotion of cultural, political, and economic cooperation with neighbors, which has been adopted by the Iranian government.

In Muscat, the Iranian president will hold an official meeting with Omani Sultan at Al Alam Palace.

Several documents on cooperation will be signed in the meeting.

Also, the President is scheduled to meet with the Iranians residing in Oman.

Meeting with Omani businesses is also among plans of the Iranian president's day-long visit.

Travel of President Raisi to Oman is the first one taking place during the tenure of new Omani Sultan since January 2020 when the former Sultan Qaboos passed away.

Oman is the fifth foreign visit of the Iranian president since he took office in August, 2021.

