Iran, Oman to establish shipping line, tourist flights

Qasemi said in an interview with the IRIB 9 p.m. News that Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will tomorrow arrive in Oman, for meeting high ranking Omani officials and signing bilateral agreements.

He said that after President Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in Muscat and the official welcoming ceremony, the Sultan of Oman and the Iranian President will have a meeting during which several bilateral agreements, including one in transportation field will be signed.

Rostami said that the agreement on establishment of Iran-Oman joint shipping line must be presented to the Parliament for ratification.

Also an agreement for preservation and strengthening of sea transportations between Iran’s Chabahar Port and Oman’ Al-Suwaiq Port was reached, and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), too, gained the permit to work with Al-Slaha and Al-Sahar ports.

1424

