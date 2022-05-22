ECO deputy FMs to meet in Tehran

The ECO diplomats are to participate in multilateral and bilateral meetings to survey ways to further improve regional cooperation.

Important issues such as free trade among ECO member-states, strengthening transit and transportation cooperation, as well as pursuing the effective implementation of the reached agreements in Ashgabat are among the issues on the agenda of Tehran.

The participants will also exchange viewpoints on ways for financial support for macroscale regional projects in that meeting.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event, elaborate on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economic diplomacy and good neighborly policies, ways for expansion of economic proximity among ECO member-states in this ECO conference.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, Middle East and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. The overall objective of the Organization is the sustainable economic development of its member-states as a whole.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are the ECO member-states.

