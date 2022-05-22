Pakistan's ex-PM calls on supporters for antigovernmental demonstration

According to the Pakistani media, Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan made the remarks at a news conference in Peshawar on Sunday and called on his supporters for an antigovernmental demonstration and sit-ins.

He noted that the dissolution of parliament and the immediate holding of early elections in Pakistan are the two main demands of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Pakistan's former prime minister invited his supporters in various cities to Islamabad on Wednesday, May 25, and announced that large-scale demonstrations against the government would continue until demands were achieved.

Earlier, Imran Khan warned the new government of Shehbaz Sharif that nationwide demonstrations would continue until an early election is held.

The former prime minister condemned what he called a US collusion to impose a puppet government to Pakistan and said that the Pakistani people didn’t want US generosity, but they wanted the slavery for big powers to end.

He criticized Pakistan’s Supreme Court for canceling parliament dissolution and castigated the country’s Army.

The early election should be held at any cost, he said, warning that Tahreek-e Insaf Party and its supporters wouldn’t give up otherwise and would take to the streets in all cities.

Imran Khan was ousted after the Parliament gave him a no-confidence vote, making him the third Pakistani prime minister to be overthrown this way.

