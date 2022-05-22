Iran eases visa conditions for tourists

He said that based on a decision by the National Task Force for the Combat Against the Coronavirus, the visitors to Iran have to present either a card of their double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The official said that before making this decision, the travelers to Iran had to present both the vaccination card and the negative COVID-19 test while now each one of these two is enough.

The pandemic mostly came under control in Iran following widespread COVID vaccinations across the country with President Ebrahim Raisi coming into office in August 2021.

Now it is more than a week that the country has single digit daily death toll.

