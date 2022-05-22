Iran, Kazakhstan call for strengthening bilateral ties

Mokhber met and held talks with Sultanov on Sunday in Tehran, Iran.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, Mokhber said that increasing trade and economic relations between the two states indicate a serious and goodwill to expand and deepen cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Stressing the need for removing the existing obstacles and barriers to deepening cooperation between the two states, he pointed out that mutual cooperation between the private sector and businesspersons of Iran and Kazakhstan can play a pivotal role in boosting the volume of trade and economic ties.

Emphasizing the need for developing Iran-Kazakhstan's ties in the fields of banking, transportation, and overseas cultivation, Mokhber highlighted that the two countries have the potential to become regional hubs in terms of food security and transportation, adding that the expansion of customs cooperation and the increase in exports and imports between the two states can be a good starting point to achieve this goal and long-term relations.

He called on opening trade fairs and introducing Iranian and Kazakh achievements and products to expand cooperation between the private sector and businesspersons of the two states.

Sultanov, for his part, said that the expansion of political and economic ties, as well as the significant increase in trade volume in the first quarter of this year between the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kazakhstan, show that the goals and strategies of the two countries are in line with each other.

The Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister expressed his country's readiness to hold exhibitions as well as trade and economic meetings between economic activists of the two countries.

Pointing to the importance of expanding Iran-Kazakhstan transportation cooperation, he reiterated that good negotiations have taken place on the development of rail, road, and air cooperation, adding that achieving these goals could make Iran and Kazakhstan two important regional actors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Bakhyt Sultanov, arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

Heading a delegation, the Kazakh minister is to make a two-day working visit to Iran.

