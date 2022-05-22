Official: Many foreigners interested in Razi Institute's products

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has two main missions which is the production of biological products such as vaccines and therapeutic serums, and doing research in the field of veterinary medicine, Eshaqi said.

In the field of medicine, the institute produces seven vaccines from 11 types of human vaccines, two of which are supplied by the Pasteur Institute through imports and the other two vaccines are made inside the country, he added.

Eshaqi noted that scorpion antivenom produced by this institute abroad have been exported especially to Iraq.

The medical products of the institute have a good capacity for export, so that in recent years, measles and rubella vaccines as well as oral polio have been in requested for export.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eshaqi said that Razi Institute have always been under sanctions.

