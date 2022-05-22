IRGC will never tolerate Israeli bases around Iran: Cmdr

Zionists have officially announced everywhere that they are against Islamic Republic’s interests, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif has stated.

They’ve said that they seriously follow assassination of “our figures” and identification of “our bases”, adding that in order to preserve its security and national interests, Iran does not stand their bases near “our land,” the spokesman underlined.

If assured of any evil act by the Zionists anywhere, the Islamic Republic of Iran will repeat its previous crushing responses, he stressed.

“We’ll never budge an inch on people’s rights.”

