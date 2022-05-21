Iran slams int’l organizations for failing to help it over Afghan refugees

Mirahmadi, the deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs, held talks with Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

The Iranian official referred to an exodus of Afghans being displaced as a result of the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and said that his country is currently hosting more than five million Afghan migrants in its refugee camps.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has accepted these refugees as a humanitarian gesture, adding that they are receiving the same services that Iranian nationals are offered.

Mirahmadi noted that Iran has not expelled these refugees and sheltered them despite food insecurity unfolding in the world.

The Iranian official criticized the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for failing to provide Iran with enough money in sheltering the Afghan refugees.

He said, that happens while countries hosting lower numbers of refugees than Iran are receiving greater budget.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish