Iran, Slovakia highlight expansion of bilateral cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari and visiting First State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic Ján Oravec, in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, urged the need for enhancement of cooperation between the two countries.

Oravec has travelled to Iran to attend meeting of Iran-Slovakia Joint Economic Commission.

Speaking during the meeting, he appreciated Iran's high economic potentials and said that there are good grounds for mutual cooperation on industry, agriculture, machinery, and modern technologies.  

He also said that the two countries can cooperate on SMEs.

The Iranian official, for his part, referred to longstanding industrial cooperation between Iran and Slovakia, and said that holding the meeting of the economic commission in Tehran is a significant measure for promotion of trade cooperation.

