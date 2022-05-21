Minister calls for strengthening Iran-Turkey tourism cooperation

Zarghami met and held talks with the president of Turkey's Alevi community Ali Yildirim on Saturday in Tehran.

Pointing to the importance of deepening and facilitating relations and using the common interests of Iran and Alevists around the world, Zarghami said that identifying common grounds, strengthening tourism, and investing in tourism facilities to expand relations are on the agenda.

Describing one of the most important missions of the ministry as supporting investors in the field of tourism, he noted that removing barriers and facilitating the issuance of investment permits is one of the most important priorities of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism in Iran.

Yildirim, for his part, said that identifying and introducing Iran more and better to Turkish Alevists around the world is one of their important missions.

