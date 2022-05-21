Senior MP terms Iranian President's visit to Oman both strategic, effective

In an interview with IRNA, Member of the Iranian Parliament's International Diplomacy and National Interests faction Hossein Noushabadi said that the Iranian president's visit to Oman can play an important role in developing relations and expanding ties between Iran in the southern part of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Referring to the friendly ties between Tehran and Muscat, he added that due to the strategic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman and the joint management of the two countries in the Strait of Hormuz as the most important shipping, transportation and energy highway, strengthening and managing this issue can be very important during this visit.

He said that development of cultural, social, commercial and reciprocal investments and relations related to the non-governmental private sector with this country should be a priority for the government.

Noushabadi in his interview added that Iran's consultations and coordination on regional issues with Oman have always been desirable, and this visit can be important in further developing ties, and Iranian President's visit to Oman in this situation is very decisive, sensitive and effective.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will head a high-profile delegation to Oman on Monday at the invitation of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The visit is in line with President Raisi's neighborhood policy to expand relations with neighboring countries.

He will meet with the Sultan of Oman in Al-Alam Palace to sign a number of cooperation documents. The Iranian president will also have a meeting with Iranians residing in Oman and Omani businesses during his one-day trip.

This is the first time during Haitham bin Tarik’s sultanate that an Iranian president visits the country. Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji traveled to Oman yesterday, ahead of the President’s visit, to meet with Omani counterpart and other officials.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish