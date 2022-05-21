Iran to use legal channels to secure water rights from Helmand

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told IRNA on sidelines of his visit to Dogharoon border crossing on Saturday.

The spokesman went on to say that Iran's water rights have not been met by Afghanistan so far, adding that high commissioners of both sides discussed the supply of Iran's water rights from Helmand on different occasions in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Helmand River Water Treaty was signed between Kabul and Tehran on March 13, 1973. According to the agreement, Iran must receive 820 million cubic meters of water from the Helmand River.

There is good infrastructure in Dogharoon border crossing, which facilitates transit of goods, he said, expressing hope that Afghanistan would set up proper facilities in border areas.

The aim of this visit is to inspecting economic capacities of Dogharoon border crossing, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that expansion of infrastructure in border crossings indicates good neighborliness between Afghanistan and Iran.

Dogharoon border crossing is one of the most important border areas, which plays key role in development of Afghanistan-Iran cooperation, he argued.

The FM spokesman, heading a delegation, inspected Dogharoon International Border Crossing on Saturday morning.

The delegation also paid a visit to construction projects envisaged for the Dogharoon border crossing.

Dogharoon border crossing dates back to 100 years ago and is one of the five best economic border crossings in Iran.

More than 2 billion dollars of commodities are being exported from Dogharoon border crossing to Afghanistan per annum.

4208**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish