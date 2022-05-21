May 21, 2022, 8:41 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84761241
T T
0 Persons

Tags

ICT Minister: Iran among 10 top producers of satellite in world

ICT Minister: Iran among 10 top producers of satellite in world

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour said that Iran is among the top 10 producers and launchers of satellite in the world.

Zarepour said that a space station will be established in West Azarbaijan Province.

He stressed that countries such as the UK are now dependent on Russia to launch satellites, which did not allow this country to do so.

This is while, Iran is proudly one of the countries that has indigenized this knowledge, he noted.

Earlier, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran is the first Muslim country that launches satellite into orbit.

He noted that putting a satellite into orbit is a characteristic of a developed country.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of managed to achieve such a great success after a round-the-clock endeavor despite mass international sanctions.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha