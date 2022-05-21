ICT Minister: Iran among 10 top producers of satellite in world

Zarepour said that a space station will be established in West Azarbaijan Province.

He stressed that countries such as the UK are now dependent on Russia to launch satellites, which did not allow this country to do so.

This is while, Iran is proudly one of the countries that has indigenized this knowledge, he noted.

Earlier, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran is the first Muslim country that launches satellite into orbit.

He noted that putting a satellite into orbit is a characteristic of a developed country.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of managed to achieve such a great success after a round-the-clock endeavor despite mass international sanctions.

