AVC lauds head of Iran Volleyball Federation with plaque of Honor

A ceremony was held at the end of the final match of the 2022 Tehran Asian Volleyball Clubs Championship held at 12,000-seat Azadi Sports Complex Volleyball Hall, which led to the championship of Tehran’s Peykan Volleyball Team, which beat a Japanese club.

The medals of the first to third best teams were initially given and the AVC’s initiative to award Mohammad-Reza Davarzani acutually came as a surprises for the great and noticeable share he has had in turning volleyball into a sports attraction both in saloons and on beaches.

The head of AVC’s Control Committee Emil Jabbur gave Davarzani his plaque of honor on Behalf of the AVC chief during the games closing ceremony.

