COVID-19 kills 9 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 9 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,262, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

228 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 47 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,030,355 patients out of a total of 7,229,582 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 706 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,475,292 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,766,011 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,386,218 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

