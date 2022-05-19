President Raisi: Constructive ties with neighbors to boost regional security

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Shahin Mustafayev while elaborating on Islamic Republic of Iran’s basic stance on supporting the territorial integrity of all coubtries, including Azerbaijan.

He said that Iran also favors improving the level of economic, political, cultural and commercial cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in transit of goods, which is in need of taking practical steps by Azerbaijan.

The Iranian president referred to the historical relations between the two countries, arguing that before being neighbors, Iran and Azerbaijan share the same religion and same cultures.

"We should not let any factor harm our amicable bilateral ties," President Raisi said.

He added that the United States and the Zionist regime are not the real friends of the world and regional nations, adding that regional countries’ cooperation is the best way to secure both national interests and regional security.

The Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, for his part, pointed to a meeting between the two countries’ presidents in Ashgabat, arguing that President Raisi’s meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Ashgabat opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan Republic perseveringly pursues the process of implementing the reached agreements with Iran, announcing that planning for new projects and new agreements, including in railways field, roads and transit, aimed at further development of bilateral relations is very favorable for Baku.

“Iran-Azerbaijan relations have improved and developed in every field,” added Shahin Mustafayev.

The deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan, meanwhile, appreciated the implementation of the gas swap project among Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that Baku favors increasing the volume of the swapped gas, and also wishes to swap Turkmenistan’s electricity through the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan.

