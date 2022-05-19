Iran embassy in Pakistan warns against elements trying to harm bilateral ties 

Press Section of the embassy of Iran in a statement on Thursday said in response to questions from some the respected Pakistani media reporters about allegations that the perpetrators of the Karachi terrorist bombings may have links to Iran, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan categorically rejected and denies such allegations; stressing that the allegations were made in public and in the media without providing any evidence, proof or documents to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran through official means and this is completely unprofessional and unacceptable.

“Those who act in this way are thought to give the wrong address and project the false blame. Undoubtedly, a third party seeks to destroy the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan. Officials and those involved in the media are advised not to fall into the trap of enemies of close relations between Iran and Pakistan,” said the statement.

It further said that respected members of the media and truth-seeking journalists are requested to follow the content only through official channels and credible sources, and to reflect on it after ensuring its credibility.

