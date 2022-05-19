Iran registers 9 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

According to the Ministry, 280 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,229,354.

44 of the latest infected people have been hospitalized.

Another 731 people are currently in intensive care unit.

So far, 7,028,491 COVID patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals.

The Health Ministry also said that 64,473,721 Iranians have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 57,762,530 people have received a second shot and 27,382,773 people have got a third jab.

Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections have been declining in Iran in recent weeks thanks to a mass vaccination program across the country.

Daily deaths have become single-digit in the past two weeks, with no city currently labeled as red and orange. The two colors represent high level of infections under the country’s color-coded system.

The government opened schools and universities in early April, after more than two years of closure, which was part of measures to maintain social distancing and contain the disease.

