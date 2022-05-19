President Raisi: Iran, Cuba enjoy numerous capacities to expand ties

President Raisi made the comment on Wednesday evening during a meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas in Tehran.

Raisi said that Tehran-Havana relations are strategic, adding that the two countries can attain self-sufficiency in producing key products through relying on their domestic capabilities.

The Iranian president also said that there are grounds for his country’s cooperation with Latin American states, adding that the cooperation will help both Iran and those nations achieve economic growth.

Raisi noted that Iran plans to develop ties with any independent country – including Cuba – which stands up against excessive demands of arrogant powers.

Cabrisas conveyed the Cuban president’s message to Raisi and expressed his country’s willingness to develop economic and trade cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Cabrisas said that political, economic and trade ties between Tehran and Havana are strategic and deep, adding that the two sides can promote their bilateral ties to multilateral interactions in Latin America.

