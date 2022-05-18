Gov’t spox: UN rapporteur admission of illegal sanctions ‘another scandal for US’

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the comment on his twitter page.

He wrote: “the UN special rapporteur, at the end of her trip to Iran, admitted that US unilateral measures against Iran are in violation of international law and human rights principles, and the US should lift its illegal sanctions. Another scandal for America.”

Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, on Wednesday called on the United States to stop unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran in the area of food, medicine, water and health.

She said that she has traveled to Iran to collect impartial data for the United Nations Human Rights Council.

