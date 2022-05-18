May 18, 2022, 8:18 PM
Azerbaijan’s deputy PM, Iran’s General Bagheri confer on bilateral ties in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri met and conferred in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the latest regional developments.

They also exchanged views on the strategic, defensive and security relations.

