Iran, Iraq cooperate to combat dust storms

Mousavifar made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi ambassador to Iran Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah.

The meeting was convened due to the recent environmental issues to achieve proper executive and operational solutions for resolving the dust phenomenon.

Mousavifar voiced his country's readiness to move forward with international planning and interactions to resolve the dust problem.

He called for the immediate implementation of previous agreements and their operationalization to this end.

There is a readiness to take practical measures that will benefit both nations’ interests as soon as possible, he further noted.

