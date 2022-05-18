COVID-19 kills 8 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 8 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,244, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

288 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 56 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,026,733 patients out of a total of 7,229,074 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 752 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,464,445 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,747,257 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,377,182 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

