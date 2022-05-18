US wrongfully denies entry of Iranian diabetes researcher

“Harvard Law School’s Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program said Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the federal government as well as a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office on behalf of the researcher, identified in court papers as Maryam Shamloo,” Associated Press reported.

“The civil rights complaint alleges that Customs and Border Protection officers denied Shamloo and her husband entry to the U.S. based on their Iranian birth and violated procedures by demanding DNA samples. They and their two children are Canadian citizens.”

“The lawsuit asks the federal government to issue Shamloo a visa as soon as possible so she can begin the fellowship by June 6, more than a year after it was supposed to start,” it added.

Meanwhile, Shamloo in a statement said, “I worked very hard for the last five years in order to be able to get this prestigious dream fellowship.”

“My hope was to go to Harvard and develop my knowledge of therapies in response to unmet needs in the field of diabetes,” she noted.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said in an email that the agency had no comment. An email requesting comment was left with the Department of Homeland Security.

“We call on the State Department to issue Maryam’s visa as soon as possible so that she may proceed with her fellowship and continue to use her exceptional talents to better our society,” said Sabrineh Ardalan, director of the Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program.

“We also hope that the Department of Homeland Security will investigate this incident and hold Customs and Border Protection accountable in order to ensure that immigrants of Iranian descent do not continue to face discrimination when entering the U.S.”

