Tajik envoy optimistic on future of Iran-Tajikistan cultural coop.

Tajikistan's ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi made the remark in an interview with IRNA on a visit to 33rd Tehran International Book Fair on Tuesday, expressing hope that future cultural cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan will develop more than ever.

Iran-Tajikistan cultural relationship stands at a very good level, which can enhance other areas of ties, Zahedi said, adding, “We enjoy abundant commonalities between the two nations in order to have achievements in this field, and these commonalities are in fact a very proper ground for enhancing cultural relationship between Iran and Tajikistan.”

According to the ambassador, a Tajik delegation of 25 representatives of cultural bodies of Tajikistan took part in the Tehran book fair, which could help strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing hope for continuation of these sorts of collaborations, he noted that a Tajik cultural delegation, including representatives of two prominent theaters, visited Tehran a month ago, who were praised by cultural specialists in Iran.

The current atmosphere in the Islamic Republic of Iran is very appropriate for expansion of culture and development of cultural exchanges with neighboring states, he said, arguing that several publishers from many countries around the globe are participating in the Tehran book fair.

The Tajik delegation has brought numerous books to showcase in the exhibition and the Tajikistan Embassy in Iran has a pavilion to promote cultural exchanges, he mentioned.

In these days Iran’s contemporary literature is being welcomed in Tajikistan and Tajik literature is being embraced by Iranians; therefore, Tajiks have published a poetry book of poems from contemporary Iranian, Afghan, and Tajik poets, Zahedi stated.

Nima Youshij, Sohrab Sepehri, and Nader Naderpour are the most popular Iranian poets in Tajikistan, the envoy said, noting that Tajik literature is less known in Iran unfortunately.

4208**9417

