Iran among world top countries in vaccination

Zahraei made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent on the occasion of World Vaccination Week.

He said that the Iranian Ministry of Health has been providing vaccination coverage to 95% of the country’s population for many years.

The theme of the vaccination plan says that no child should die from preventable diseases, the official said.

He added that Iran has vaccinated some 235,000 non-Iranians between 9 and 30 years old living in the country against measles over the past recent weeks.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish