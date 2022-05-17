Tehran, Havana agree to increase trade, economic ties

Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba’s deputy prime minister and the Cuban president’s special envoy, who has traveled to Tehran to take part in the 18th meeting of the Iran-Cuba Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, met with Khandouzi on Tuesday and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister said in the meeting that Iran has always called for establishing long-term economic relations with Latin American countries, especially Cuba.

He added that according to the history of the supreme political cooperation of the two countries, Cuba is particularly important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khandouzi in the meeting highlighted the necessity of promoting economic relations between the two countries in the fields of health and agriculture, and called for boosting economic ties between the two countries.

**** Climate change & Ukrainian crisis challenges Cuba food security

Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba’s deputy prime minister and the Cuban president’s special envoy for his part in the meeting said that climate change and Ukrainian crisis, has had challenged Cuba's food security.He announced his country's readiness to use the experiences and technology of Iranian companies.

