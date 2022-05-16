German activist says Palestine is a global issue

Muslims took to the streets of the German city of Frankfurt on April 29 to mark International Quds Day, defying a government ban on anti-Israel gatherings.

Demonstrators attended the Frankfurt rally from across Germany, which was organized by the Ahlul-Bait and Quranic Tenets Society.

Now, IRNA has conducted an exclusive interview with Ibrahim Chakar about the Palestinian cause and the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

He believes that the support of Western states, especially the US, has emboldened Israel to intensify attacks against Palestinians in the occupied territories and desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Chakar also blames normalization of ties with Israel by some Arab states as another reason for the regime’s increasing crimes against Palestinians.

“Definitely, all the countries that seek normalization with Israel have betrayed the Palestinian cause and its innocent people, which is a stab in their back,” he stressed, adding that the greater goal is to create a united front to counter Iran and the Islamic resistance.

“Undoubtedly, those countries that are betraying the Palestinian cause are complicit in the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The activist reiterated that the only way to confront Israeli crimes and foil its plans is that Muslim and freedom-seeking nations should stand up against the regime and keep up resistance.

He also talked about the designation of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day by the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Chakar said, by doing so, Imam Khomeini made Muslims realize that the Palestinian issue is a global issue and Quds Day is a reminder that people should stand up against arrogant powers and defend the rights of the innocent people across the globe.

The activist also criticized Western states, including Germany, for keeping silent on Israeli crimes against Palestinians and blamed their stance on the growing influence of the Zionist regime on these countries.

