Iran, Tajikistan discuss cooperation on battle against terrorism

The two officials also called for holding joint military drills and enhancement of military equipment.

Bagheri and Mirzo also discussed regional cooperation with the focus on Afghanistan.

The Tajik defense minister welcomed Iran’s plans for joint cooperation on fight against terrorism, organized crimes and drug trafficking.

He said that holding joint military drills and enforcement of military equipment are among top priorities of the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish