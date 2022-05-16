May 16, 2022, 8:21 PM
Iran, Tajikistan discuss cooperation on battle against terrorism

Tehran, IRNA – Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo in a meeting in Dushanbe on Monday urged the need for cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The two officials also called for holding joint military drills and enhancement of military equipment.

Bagheri and Mirzo also discussed regional cooperation with the focus on Afghanistan.

The Tajik defense minister welcomed Iran’s plans for joint cooperation on fight against terrorism, organized crimes and drug trafficking.

He said that holding joint military drills and enforcement of military equipment are among top priorities of the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan.  

