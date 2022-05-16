Iran’s new ambassador urges enhanced relations with Iraq

Al Sadeq made the remarks during a meeting with the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein where he presented a copy of his credentials to the Iraqi minister.

Referring to some concerns shared by the two countries, like the climate change and its consequences, the new minister said that dealing with such issues requires more dialogue and cooperation between Iran and Iraq and regionally.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, said that Iraq also believes in further activating dialogue between the two countries for solving the shared challenges.

Hussein wished success for Al Sadeq during his tenure as Iran’s new ambassador to Iraq.

