Pres. Raisi felicitates election of new head of UAE gov't

In this message, President Raisi expressed hope that the cornerstone of the development and progress of relations between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Arab Emirates, which was founded during the time of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his presidency would also be expanded with wisdom and in line with the interests of the two countries, and with the cooperation of both parties, to witness the increasing deepening of mutual relations in all fields.

